Trump says opponents of tariffs serve 'hostile foreign interests'

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. Washington has not yet calculated the full benefits of imposing tariffs, US President Donald Trump said, noting that the opponents of tariffs "serve hostile foreign interests."

"The full benefit of the tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the tariffs in the short term, 'stock up' by purchasing far more inventory than they can use in order to avoid tariff payments in the short term. That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance. <…> Those opposing us are serving hostile foreign interests that are not aligned with the success, safety and prosperity of the US," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

The US leader added that he is looking forward to "the US Supreme Court’s decision on this urgent and time-sensitive matter."

Following the first hearing on the tariffs case in the US Supreme Court on November 5, The Washington Post reported that some judges had expressed doubts about the tariffs' legality. The case was brought to court after a group of business representatives filed a lawsuit against the US government, claiming that the tariffs were illegal and harmful to their companies. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump lacked the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.