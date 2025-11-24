United States to take its agreements with Ukraine to the Russian side — Rubio

GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian side has yet to communicate its position regarding agreements between the United States and Ukraine on resolving the conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a news conference after a meeting between US officials and the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva.

"Well, obviously, the Russians get a vote here, right?" Rubio said. The United States is currently finalizing its agreements with the Ukrainian side after which they will be submitted to Russia, he specified. "They have to agree to this," he added.

"We began from the early stage of this process with our understanding of the Russian position as they've been communicated to us in numerous ways," the top US diplomat explained. "Obviously, we now have to take what we come up with, if we can reach that agreement with the Ukrainian side, to the Russian side. That's another part of this equation," he concluded.