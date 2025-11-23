US seeking to get Ukraine peace deal as soon as possible, no deadline yet though — Rubio

GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. Even as the United States would like to get an end to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, it needs a little more time to fix a deadline for resolving it, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a news conference following a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva.

"We want to get this done as soon as possible," he said when asked about a deadline for agreeing a peace deal. "I feel very optimistic that we're going to get there in a very reasonable period of time, very soon. <…> We need a little more time," he explained.

Rubio said it was too early to sum up the results of discussions with the Ukrainian side as they are ongoing. "Work remains, and because this continues to be a working process, you know, I don't want to declare a victory or finality here," the United States’ top diplomat added.

"There's still some work to be done, but we are much further ahead today, at this time, than we were when we began this morning," he concluded.