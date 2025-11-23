Erdogan plans to discuss new grain corridor, Ukraine settlement with Putin

JOHANNESBURG, November 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he plans to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday.

"Tomorrow we will have another phone conversation with Mr. Putin. We previously had a well-known grain corridor initiative. This initiative was truly aimed at opening the way to peace. We wanted the grain corridor to reach both Europe and Africa. Unfortunately, we have only had limited success. I'll ask Mr. Putin about it again at the talks tomorrow. I think if we can get this process going it will be a good thing," he told a press conference in South Africa where he participated in the G20 summit.

"This week I hosted Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky. Tomorrow I will have a phone conversation with Mr. Putin. Of course, during our bilateral meetings here [at the G20 summit], we discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine in detail, assessed the situation, and considered what we could do. We have been persistently focused on questions of how peace can be achieved," the Turkish leader said.

During his conversation with Putin, he "intends to discuss what steps can be taken to stop the loss of life," Erdogan noted. "After these talks, I hope to have the opportunity to discuss the results with both the Europeans and [US President Donald] Trump," he added.