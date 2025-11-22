Europe insists on amending at least four provisions of US plan on Ukraine — Bild

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Leaders of several prominent EU countries believe that at least four provisions of the US peace plan on Ukraine should be amended, the Bild newspaper wrote citing own sources.

First of all, they disagree with the proposal to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories. On top of that, they want to discuss the provisions related to the proposed cap on the Ukrainian armed forces, security guarantees and the use of immobilized Russian assets. According to Bild, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds US proposals regarding Russia’s frozen assets to be particularly irritating.

Earlier, the DPA news agency said delegates of the EU countries, the United States and Europe will meet in Geneva on Sunday.

According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.