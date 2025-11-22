US expects to discuss its peace plan with Russia very soon — Reuters

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. The United States expects to meet with Russian representatives "very soon" to discuss its plan for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Reuters wrote citing a US administration source.

According to the report, the Washington administration "intends to have meetings with the Russians very soon."

According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.