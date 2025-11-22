EU, US, Ukraine delegates to meet in Geneva on November 23

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Leading members of the European Union will discuss the US peace plan on Ukraine with their colleagues from the United States and Ukraine in Geneva on Sunday, DPA wrote citing German government sources.

It was not immediately clear who will participate in the talks.

Earlier, several EU leaders said they disagreed with some provisions of the US peace plan. The Bild newspaper wrote with reference to its own sources that the German government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz is extremely worried about the US initiative and has already started working on diplomatic countermeasures.

According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.