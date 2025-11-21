MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Washington has stipulated that its latest agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said on Telegram.

"According to the Americans, the peace treaty should be ratified in the Verkhovna Rada and signed by Zelensky," he wrote.

Goncharenko noted that parliamentary support was asked for so that "after the elections no one could say: I did not participate in this, so we do not recognize this agreement."

Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration had issued an ultimatum to Ukraine demanding that it sign the American plan to resolve the conflict by November 27, threatening to stop supplying weapons and intelligence information otherwise.

Goncharenko initially confirmed this information, but now he says that the United States is forcing Ukraine only to agree on the key provisions of the document by November 27, not necessarily sign it by that time.

On Thursday, the American delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll conveyed to Vladimir Zelensky President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict. As the FT noted, the 28-point plan approved by Trump provides for serious concessions from Kiev. Citing Ukrainian officials, the FT reported that the White House is working in an "aggressive mode" to end the conflict by the end of the year.

The Kyiv Post said that privately, Ukrainian officials were "furious" about the newest plan.