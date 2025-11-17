Top Indian diplomat says he discussed preparations for New Delhi summit with Lavrov

NEW DELHI, November 17. /TASS/. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said preparations for the 23rd Moscow-New Delhi summit and Russian-Indian partnership were discussed during his talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital.

"Glad to meet FM Sergey Lavrov today in Moscow. Held discussions on our bilateral partnership covering trade and investment, energy, mobility, agriculture, technology, culture and people to people exchanges," the top Indian diplomat wrote on the X social network.

He added that the sides exchanged opinions on regional, global and multilateral issues.

Also, the sides "reviewed preparations for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit," Jaishankar said.

Opening his talks with Jaishankar in Moscow, Lavrov confirmed that the Russian-Indian summit is expected to take place in New Delhi in three weeks.