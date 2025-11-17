Kiev to get eight SAMP-T air defense systems, radars, missiles, air bombs from France

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. In addition to the 100 Rafale fighter jets it has pledged, France will deliver to Ukraine eight SAMP-T air defense systems, radars, air-to-air missiles and air bombs to Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky told reporters at a joint conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Today’s meeting will strengthen our defenses, with important documents signed. Ukraine will be entitled to receive 100 Rafale F4 fighter jets, as well as powerful French radars, eight SAMP-T air defense systems, six launchers, air-to-air missiles and guided air bombs," he said.

Zelensky also reported that Ukraine will receive 55 new locomotives from France.

In his words, these strategic agreements will be in force for ten years, until 2035.

Meanwhile, France’s LCI television reported that Rafale deliveries to Ukraine will cost France 150 billion euro. According to the report, the question of who will finance this deal is yet to be answered, but it will be hard for the French government to secure parliamentary approval for allocating such a hefty sum amid its budget deficit.