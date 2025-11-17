PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, the leader of France’s The Patriots party, said the deal to deliver Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine will be impossible to put into practice.

"It’s not even an agreement. It’s a letter of intent. In other words, it’s a very weak document," the politician told TASS.

In his words, "Ukraine has no money to purchase 100 Rafale aircraft, so they cannot be sold directly to Kiev."

"In this case, who's going to foot the bill? It will be the French, again, who also don’t have the money. On top of that, it is also impossible because the French armed forces do not have the sufficient number of these fighters," Philippot added.

He is also concerned by the fact that "paying for Ukraine’s planes will aggravate the economic situation in France and will increase its state debt." "Obviously, Ukraine will never ever pay for anything, so France will have to eat it as a direct loss," he added.

Besides, Philippot is convinced that "signing such documents against the backdrop of the corruption scandal in Ukraine is unacceptable."

"It only fuels corruption and protracts the conflict," he said. "France should do its best to bring peace closer. To that end, we need to stop sending money and weapons to Ukraine."

On November 17, Zelensky arrived in Paris on his ninth visit since the start of the Ukrainian conflict to discuss French military aid to the Kiev government.