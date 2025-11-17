Macron believes deliveries of Rafale fighters necessary to rebuild Ukrainian army

PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the supply of 100 Rafale fighter jets is necessary to restore the Ukrainian army.

"France will supply 100 Rafales with full ammunition," Macron said at a press conference with Vladimir Zelensky. "This is necessary for the regeneration of the Ukrainian army."

"France will also supply Ukraine with new-generation air defense systems and other weapons. With this agreement, we continue to support the modernization of the Ukrainian army."

Zelensky arrived in Paris on November 17 for his ninth visit since the start of the Ukrainian conflict to discuss French military assistance to Kiev.

Russia has repeatedly said that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not reduce the resolve of Russia and will not change the course of the special military operation.