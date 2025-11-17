Thai servicemen prepare new attack on Cambodia — newspaper

HANOI, November 17. /TASS/. Cambodian security sources warn of potential new attacks by the Thai servicemen in the border area, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.

Sources told the newspaper that "Thai soldiers are planning to carry out an attack in the Thmar Da area and the O’Phluk Damrey area in Pursat Province on November 18." Cambodian authorities are "closely monitoring the situation," the article added.

On November 12, Thai servicemen opened fire on the Cambodian border village of Prey Chan in Banteay Meanchey Province, killing one local resident and seriously injuring three others.

The escalation on the border between the two countries came a day after Thailand unilaterally suspended the peace declaration brokered last month by US President Donald Trump. Bangkok took this step after Thai servicemen were injured by an anti-personnel mine explosion while patrolling the border, accusing Cambodia of planting it.

Phnom Penh has categorically rejected these accusations, emphasizing the country's commitment to strict compliance with the Mine Ban Treaty.