Russia-US summit will be held if they reach agreement on Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat

BUFAPEST, November 9. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States will meet in Budapest if they reach an agreement on how to end the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, the US leader is determined to continue his peacekeeping efforts but so far no one can anticipate when he would meet with his Russian counterpart. "The summit will be held if an agreement is reached that will make it possible to end the war, which has been going on near us for three and a half years already," Szijjarto, who accompanied Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his visit to the United States and took part in the talks with US President Donald Trump, told the Kossuth radio station.

Earlier, he said that preparations for the summit in Budapest "may take weeks and even months." In his words, this is quite normal bearing in mind the difficult situation around Ukraine.

Receiving Orban in the White House on November 7, Trump said that the major obstacle for his new meeting with Putin is Russia’s unwillingness to end hostilities in Ukraine.

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. The summit was later postponed as the sides failed to coordinate their positions on a meaningful result concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington said that the meeting would be organized when appropriate conditions are created.