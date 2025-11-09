White House spokeswoman brands BBC report as fake news

LONDON, November 9. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused the BBC News of publishing misinformation.

"They are total, 100% fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom," she said in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper.

These remarks were made after a document leaked to the Telegraph suggested that an episode of a current affairs broadcast "completely misled" viewers by splicing two parts of the speech together.

The broadcast showed Trump saying he would walk with his supporters to the Capitol before the riots on January 6, 2021, urging them to "fight like hell." However, it omitted a section of the speech where Trump urged the crowd "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

The doctored video was "purposefully dishonest" and "selectively edited," Leavitt said, commenting on the Telegraph’s report, adding that British taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine".