Liege Airport suspended for 30 minutes over unidentified object

BRUSSELS, November 8. /TASS/. The flight of a new unidentified object closed Liege airport for half an hour, the Belgian air traffic control service Skeyes reported.

"Air traffic at Liege Airport has been suspended for 30 minutes due to the discovery of an allegedly unknown drone," Skeyes said.

The object was spotted around 7:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Moscow time), the airport was reopened at 7:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. Moscow time).

All incidents of this kind, according to the Defense Ministry, airport dispatch services and the media, follow a similar scenario. Unknown objects with lights on appear almost every night near various Belgian air bases and civilian airports. All attempts to influence them by means of drone suppression have not yet yielded results, and no attempts have been made to shoot them down.