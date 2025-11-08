Melania Trump nominated for Fox News Patriot of the Year Award

NEW YORK, November 8. /TASS/. Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, has been named a finalist for Fox News' Patriot of the Year award, the White House press service announced.

According to the statement, the president's wife received the award for her active participation in domestic and foreign policy following her return to the White House for a second term. Thanks to her efforts, $25 million was allocated from the federal budget for housing for young people who grew up in foster care. She also contributed to the passage of the Take It Down Act, which prohibits the publication of deepfakes, and the creation of projects to develop artificial intelligence.

Among the foreign policy initiatives of the US first lady, the TV channel listed her assistance in reuniting Ukrainian and Russian children with their families.