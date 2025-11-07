MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The driver from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie’s entourage during her trip to Ukraine has been released from a territorial military recruitment office and posted his first video.

"Dear friends, please stop sowing panic. Everything is all right. Everything is OK," Dmitry Pishchikov said on a video reposted by the Strana media outlet on its Telegram channel.

He did not say however whether he will have to serve in the army or not. The video was shot on the street.

It was reported on Wednesday that while Jolie was on a trip to the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, one of her local drivers was detained by recruitment officers at a checkpoint near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Ukraine’s southern Nikolayev Region. Ukrainian Telegram channels posted a video featuring Jolie entering the recruitment office. Pro-Russian underground sources told TASS that the actress’ team had called Vladimir Zelensky’s office to have the young man released.

Later, the Ukrainian media reported citing sources in Ukraine’s ground troops that the detained man is a Ukrainian national born in 1992 and has no grounds for draft determent. Jolie was reportedly unable to have him released from the recruitment office. No official comments followed.