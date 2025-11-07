Local ceasefire established around ZNPP with IAEA mediation — Grossi

VIENNA, November 7. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has facilitated the establishment of a new local ceasefire around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has announced.

"Another localized ceasefire brokered by the IAEA took effect near Ukraine’s Zaporozhye NPP today, paving the way for repairs aimed at strengthening the site’s connection to the electricity grid and preventing a nuclear accident," the IAEA press service quoted him as saying.

Grossi noted that the ceasefire would allow specialists to begin restoring the power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 substation to the Ukrainian line on Saturday. The connection is expected to be completed a few days after work begins.