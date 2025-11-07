Ukraine’s secret service files charges in absentia against Moscow’s mayor

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has filed charges in absentia against Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

On its Telegram channel the SBU stated that Sobyanin is accused of organizing the recruitment of personnel for the Russian Armed Forces in the Russian capital, as well as introducing measures to support the Russian military-industrial complex.

The SBU regularly files charges in absentia against Russian political, military, cultural, and public figures. Furthermore, Vladimir Zelensky has signed numerous decrees imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as citizens of other countries, whom Ukraine accuses of collaborating with Russia.