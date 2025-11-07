Orban seeks 'understanding' from Trump on Russia sanctions issue, not official deal

BUDAPEST, November 7. /TASS/. Hungary does not intend to make any deals with US President Donald Trump to secure exemptions for its country from US sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding that he is counting on common sense and understanding from the US leader in resolving this issue.

Orban, who is in Washington on an official visit, is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Friday. He plans to discuss the possibility of Hungary being exempted from sanctions that prevent it from purchasing energy resources from Russia. "I don't want to give anything in return for this, and we are not asking the Americans for any gifts. We only hope for an understanding that the sanctions system puts countries like ours in an impossible position. Thus, the issue of Russian energy resources is not a matter of bargaining, it requires understanding. Therefore, guided by common sense and understanding, I ask President Donald Trump to make an exception for our country," Orban said on Kossuth Radio, broadcast from Washington.

The prime minister hopes that "things will become clear on Friday" following his meetings at the White House. "This is a most serious problem for Hungarian families, households, and businesses," he added, referring to US sanctions that could significantly affect energy supplies from Russia and lead to higher prices for utilities and gasoline in Hungary.

On October 22, the US Treasury Department included Rosneft and Lukoil, along with their subsidiaries, in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The US believes that the restrictions should put pressure on Moscow in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Hungarian government has noted that these new sanctions could harm the country's interests, as it still receives most of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.