TBILISI, November 7. /TASS/. Overthrowing the government of Georgia is not in the interests of the European Union; however, there are individuals who influence European bureaucracy and want this to happen in the republic, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Turkish television channel TRT World.

"I do not believe it is in the European Union’s interests to overthrow the government of Georgia, however, there is an influence that is evident. For example, prior to the attempted coup in Georgia on October 4, when the opposition tried to storm the presidential palace by force, an official spokesperson of the European Commission supported this action, calling it a 'peaceful coup,'" said Kobakhidze. "We do not believe that supporting a revolution in Georgia is an objective interest of the European Union, however, there are certain forces that, unfortunately, negatively influence European bureaucracy during decision-making."

On October 4, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition rally was held in Tbilisi. The organizers announced the overthrow of the government and called for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." Some protesters then headed for the nearby residence. The demonstrators tore down the fence but were pushed back by special forces using water cannons and tear gas. Police detained five organizers of the rally, including renowned opera singer Paata Burchuladze, for inciting the overthrow of the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison. Another 16 people were later detained in connection with the attempted storming of the presidential palace in Tbilisi.