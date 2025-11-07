North Korean missile flies 700 kilometers — news agency

SEOUL, November 7. /TASS/. A ballistic missile launched by the North Korean servicemen flew approximately 700 kilometers, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the news agency, Seoul estimates that a short-range missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan.

The last time North Korea launched a ballistic missile was on October 22. This is the seventh launch this year and the second since Lee Jae Myung took office as South Korean president.

On November 4, the US imposed sanctions on eight North Korean citizens, Yonhap recalled. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that it would respond in kind to Washington's policy.