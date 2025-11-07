{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Trump says Iran requesting US to lift sanctions

The US leader said that Tehran is under "very heavy" US restrictions

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Tehran is asking Washington to lift US sanctions against Iran, and the US administration is prepared to listen to the authorities of the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump has stated.

"And frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted," he said during a meeting with leaders of five Central Asian republics at the White House. "Iran has got very heavy US sanctions, and it makes it really hard for them to do what they'd like to be able to do. And I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it."

On February 4, Trump signed an executive order to restore Washington’s maximum pressure on Tehran. The document aims, among other things, to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons. It also provides for Washington to intensify efforts to reduce Iranian oil exports.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. The truce took effect on June 24.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula
North Korean missile flies 700 kilometers — news agency
According to Yonhap, Seoul estimates that a short-range missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan
Read more
Russia imported record-high number of new cars in October over year
Cars imports are gradually growing since June, when the figure was 25,800 units
Read more
West tries to reverse situation in Ukraine by threatening to strike nuke plant — MP
Maxim Zubarev noted that the collective West was always ready to raise the stakes in the war with Russia if it did not have to fight itself
Read more
Ukrainian losses, mopped-up buildings: what is known about special op progress over day
The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones in the past 24 hours
Read more
Orban hopes for Russia-US summit in Budapest
According to the Hungarian PM, related "important issues have not yet been coordinated but talks are underway"
Read more
Loss of Krasnoarmeisk to mark 'wake-up call' for Kiev — media
According to the media, the city is a crossroads that offers Russia a base for further advances
Read more
KIev fails to break through Russian defenses near Peschanoye — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko also added that Kiev’s attacks near Peschanoye were aimed at cutting off Russian logistics routes in the area
Read more
Explosions sound in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkov Region
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Odessa, Sumy, and Chernigov regions
Read more
Over 370,000 sports facilities built in Russia, more to come, says President Putin
"We are building large stadiums, sports complexes, and small sports centers for daily activities in schools, universities, parks, and courtyards," the head of state said
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.15% to 2,542.7 points
Read more
Lebanese leave country’s southern regions after Israeli Air Force attacks begin — TV
According to local authorities, there were casualties among the residents after the first series of airstrikes
Read more
IAEA director general meets with Russian students in Vienna — Russian mission
The meeting lasted more than one hour
Read more
US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase — Reuters
The base sits at the gateway to the parts of southern Syria that are to make up a demilitarized zone as part of a non-aggression pact between Israel and Syria
Read more
Putin endorses procedure for granting citizenship to foreign participants in special op
The same decree also endorses a temporary procedure for issuing residence permits to this category of foreigners and persons without citizenship
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for efforts to end tensions in Caribbean Sea — top diplomat
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto pointed out that Caracas appreciates the solidarity of its Russian colleagues and constant communication with them amid the current situation
Read more
NATO's problem is it doesn't listen to or understand Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that he had stopped following Russian President Vladimir Putin's activities
Read more
Kiev occupied again 82 years after being liberated from Nazis — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine lost its sovereignty
Read more
Kupyansk to be fully liberated in one week — military commander
The commander of the assault unit of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division also noted that 25 buildings were liberated in the city over the past day
Read more
Gazprom set absolute record of gas supplies to Russian consumers in October
The previous maximum was reached in October 2024
Read more
Elite Ukrainian military units suffer losses in failed bid to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk
Igor Kimakovsky clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes
Read more
Sweden’s Gothenburg Landvetter Airport suspends operations due to drone — newspaper
The air traffic has been suspended at the moment
Read more
North Korea launches what appears to be ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
According to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the missile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
Read more
US miscalculated by investing in missile defense — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, NATO strategists missed the main point - a devastating retaliatory strike could follow from the depths of the sea
Read more
Russia could send Oreshnik system to allies once production starts humming — expert
Alexander Stepanov highlighted the capabilities of Russia's defense industry, noting that it can produce up to 25 Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles per month
Read more
Trump says Iran requesting US to lift sanctions
The US leader said that Tehran is under "very heavy" US restrictions
Read more
Amendments to 2nd reading of budget retain benefits for purchase of Russian software
Furthermore, the tax amendments provide for improvements to taxation in the area of international relations
Read more
ISU rules to return 2022 European Championships’ gold to Russia’s Shcherbakova
The ISU’s decision comes after the federation reviewed the case regarding another Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, who had been earlier accused of violating anti-doping regulations
Read more
Jolie's detained driver held in basement of Ukrainian military office
The detained man's friend noted that he had been in possession of proper documents, including a military medical commission’s conclusion
Read more
Trump claims Russian oil exports drop due to sanctions
The US President also stressed that Washington sought to resolve the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto on bill of Lukoil assets sale
Just 74 parliament members agreed with the presidential veto while the other 125 lawmakers decided to turn it down
Read more
West plotting false flag operation on ZNPP to make villain out of Russia — SVR
The report said that under consideration is a plan to deliberately sabotage the plant, resulting in a meltdown of its nuclear reactor cores
Read more
Russian forces have less than 50 buildings left to liberate in east Kupyansk
According to commander of the assault group of the 1486th motorized rifle regiment, another two groups numbering a total of eight militants were eliminated over the past day
Read more
Tesla shareholders approve almost $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk
According to the media, it will be the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader
Read more
40% of Ukrainian schoolchildren communicate in Russian — expert
The share of students who consider Ukrainian to be their mother tongue has decreased over the past year from 71% to 64%, head of the Ukrainian Central Interregional Department of the State Education Quality Service Svetlana Babinets said
Read more
Russia develops its own relations with Central Asia — Kremlin
Speaking about the upcoming summit between the United States and Central Asia, Dmitry Peskov noted that such communication formats are "widely practiced"
Read more
US Senate rejects resolution to block Trump from attacking Venezuela
As many as 49 senators backed the resolution, and 51 voted against
Read more
Russia has no grounds to launch drones in Belgium — embassy
According to the Russian Embassy, the only proper course of action in such cases should be establishing contacts and cooperation between the relevant agencies
Read more
Armenia considering importing various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan — Pashinyan
The Armenian Prime Minister added that it is necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan
Read more
Israeli attacks undermine progress toward political solution in Lebanon — UN mission
The mission called on Israel "to immediately cease these attacks," and urged Lebanese actors "to refrain from any response that could inflame the situation further"
Read more
West plans to turn Novorossiya into infected zone with sabotage at nuke plant — expert
According to the military expert Vitaly Kiselyov, Kiev may use long-range missiles to attack the nuclear power plant, which Vladimir Zelensky "demands from the West"
Read more
Lukashenko urges Ukrainians to come to Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko noted that many of those who relocated from Ukraine are already employed
Read more
Trump believes US, Russia, China can agree to reduce nuclear weapons
The US leader stressed that "denuclearization would be a great thing"
Read more
US ready to cooperate with Nigeria to protect Christians — State Department
The United States looks forward to continuing its engagement with the Government of Nigeria to address shared security priorities and advance regional peace and stability
Read more
NATO eyes sabotaging Zaporozhye nuke plant to save Kiev regime from collapsing — expert
NATO elites are even ready to dare a nuclear disaster with a large number of victims in order to keep the Ukraine conflict simmering, Vladimir Karasev noted
Read more
Orban hopes to secure exemption for Hungary from US anti-Russian sanctions
"All diplomatic negotiations are difficult, but I expect friendly and easy negotiations," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry; the captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines
Read more
Brussels Airport suspends operations for 30 minutes due to drones — TV
In this regard, the Belgian authorities approved a plan to buy means of combating drones for the army
Read more
Syria denies reports of US plans to use airbase near Damascus
"The United States supports Damascus' central government's efforts to unite the country and rejects any calls for division." the Foreign Ministry of the Syrian Transitional Government said
Read more
Passengers remain on board of Sea Bridge ferry in Sochi
The vessel departed from Trabzon on Wednesday evening and called at the Sochi roadstead in the morning on Thursday
Read more
Paul Biya sworn in for eighth term as Cameroon’s President
Paul Biya has been in power for 43 consecutive years
Read more
West does not care about damage to Europe during sabotage at nuke plant — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko noted that the publication by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service of the West’s provocation plans is already a confrontation with them
Read more
Diplomatic settlement to lead to progress in Ukraine, Russia — US envoy
Steve Witkoff pointed out that the US had "straightforward, blunt conversations with both sides about needing to take the chance"
Read more
US postpones imposition of retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports for a year
According to the document, following their meeting in the Republic of Korea, the US and Chinese leaders " reached a historic and monumental deal on economic and trade relations"
Read more
Turkey not to completely reject Russian S-400 missile defense systems — Bloomberg
According to the news outlet, the Turkish authorities are willing to make compromises regarding the future use of these systems
Read more
UNESCO appoints new director general
Khaled El-Enany's nomination was approved at the 43rd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Samarkand with 172 votes out of a total of 174 ballots
Read more
Pope Leo meets with Palestinian President Abbas
According to the press service, the need to settle the situation in the Middle East based on a two-state solution was confirmed
Read more
Kiev views act of sabotage at ZNPP as chance to avoid defeat — expert
Roman Starikov pointed out that Ukraine's military is experiencing ongoing setbacks, citing losses in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk
Read more
Unstoppable Ovechkin scores 900th NHL goal, within reach of another Gretzky record
Alexander Ovechkin will now set his sights on another historic mark owned by Wayne Gretzky - combined regular season and playoff goals
Read more
Odessa guerillas disrupt delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces from Romania by rail
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the guerrillas blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway on October 17
Read more
Moscow court converts boarding school created by Khodorkovsky into state property
According to the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office, this property belongs to the debtors of the enforcement proceedings Khodorkovsky and former head of the Menatep financial association Platon Lebedev
Read more
Trump points to progress in efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict
US President Donald Trump also noted that he had been able to end eight conflicts in the previous months
Read more
Preparation of sabotage at ZNPP indicates hysteria in enemy ranks, DPR politician says
Alexander Kofman emphasized that the enemy frequently resorts to provocations, a tactic that has historically been common for Europe during conflicts
Read more
Russian imports of used cars all-time high in more than 25 years
In October 2025, 59,900 used cars were imported by Russia
Read more
Agreement between Russia, Lithuania on capital investments terminated
In October 2024, the Lithuanian parliament denounced several economic agreements with Russia, including the agreement on encouragement and protection of investments and the double tax convention
Read more
UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Syria’s interim president, interior minister
Fourteen of the 15 members of the Security Council, including Russia, voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec
UAC CEO Vadim Badekha assured that the staff at UAC’s production facilities are maintaining a high manufacturing pace to meet the scheduled delivery targets
Read more
Hungarian PM says 'one or two issues' remain to be resolved for Russia-US summit
Viktor Orban opined that if they are settled, it would be possible to hold a peace summit in Budapest within days, and a ceasefire could be declared and peace could come to Ukraine
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant official decries alleged Western sabotage plot
"The plans of Western ‘partners’ to orchestrate a large-scale catastrophe followed by false accusations against Russia can be seen as particularly cynical and inhumane," Yevgenia Yashina said
Read more
Angelina Jolie's bodyguard ‘mobilized’ in Ukraine — news outlet
The actress had to go to the territorial recruitment center in person to have him released
Read more
The more the West spends on Kiev, the more land Russia will retake — Medvedev
The Russian politician called Ukrainian officials who have squandered billions of dollars of Western funding in the past few years `bloodthirsty Kiev clowns’
Read more
Kiev hiding truth about its troops as it bans media access to trapped soldiers — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Kiev has been struggling to hide the truth about the deplorable situation for his troops in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk
Read more
Press review: Russia mirrors US nuke talk and Canada works legal alchemy on Russia assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 6th
Read more
Russia main advocate of Olympic values — sports minister
According to Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia's main goal is to restore the rights of its athletes
Read more
Trump can still enter into talks with Russia to avoid nuclear escalation — expert
In Professor Peter Kuznick’s opinion, the United States gains nothing, but loses a lot in the event of a resumption of nuclear tests
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian strategic nuclear triad exercises
TASS compiled a comprehensive factsheet explaining the concept of the nuclear triad and highlighting recent exercises conducted by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces
Read more
Western media ready to jump on Putin's offer to visit frontline — Kremlin
"A large number of Western journalists would like to go there," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
More info comes out about Angelina Jolie's driver detained in Ukraine — news outlet
According to the source, the man is not a security guard and acted as a volunteer
Read more
Press review: Putin unveils new Russian weapons and Israel-Hamas strive to keep ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 30th
Read more
Group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in Dnepropetrovsk region
According to the Ukrainian troops, they were saved from certain death by Russian servicemen
Read more
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian forces struck Ukrainian energy sites, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations over the past 24 hours
Read more
Trump extends sanctions against Iran, imposed in 1979, for another year
The US leader's statement indicates that "relations between the US and Iran have not yet been normalized"
Read more
Press review: Russia-China alliance steams ahead as US mired in Ukraine mediation
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 5th
Read more
Belgium to set up air safety center to fend off drones by January 1
Earlier, Defense Minister Theo Francken said Belgium would urgently purchase 50,000 euros worth of anti-drone equipment for the army, including radio-electronic "guns", and pump-action smoothbore rifles for hitting drones
Read more
Russia to bid to host 2031 World Aquatics Championships
The 2027 World Championships will be held in Budapest, and Beijing will host the tournament in 2029
Read more
US expert calls Western plans to stage sabotage at Zaporozhye NPP insane
Eddie Gonzales emphasized that if such plans are carried out, radioactive contamination would spread across all of Europe, including territories controlled by Kiev
Read more
West prepared to strike at ZNPP to harm Ukraine, EU just to hurt Russia — legislator
Stepan Kuvachev emphasized that these aggressive ambitions stem from setbacks in anti-Russian policies and recent successes of the Russian military in the ongoing special military operation
Read more
Gazprom pushes record gas volumes to China via Power of Siberia
The delivered volume exceeded Gazprom's contractual obligations
Read more
Putin greenlights idea of fully banning vapes in Russia
"Not only such decision is important but carrying appropriate work" among the youth also, the president stressed
Read more
Performers from Hainan give inspiring concert in Sydney – Hainan Ribao
At a presentation of the province’s free trade zone held on the same day the Chinese delegation told the audience in detail about preparations for establishing a special customs regime in the port, opportunities in the sphere of international medical tourism and investment cooperation
Read more
Trump expects many countries to join Abraham Accords with Israel
The US leader emphasized that Kazakhstan is the first country of his second term to join the Abraham Accords
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 81.38 rubles for November 7
The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.37 rubles, up three kopecks
Read more
Oil market to be oversupplied if US lifts sanctions on Russia — Gunvor CEO
"US sanctions on Russian oil companies came out of the blue," Torbjorn Tornqvist said
Read more
NATO spy ship operated where Burevestnik tests were conducted — Putin
"Let them see," the president said
Read more
Trump administration seeks legal justification for strikes on Venezuela — TV channel
According to the US official, the existing legal opinion only allows strikes against ships suspected of transporting drugs, not land targets
Read more
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
Read more
US envoy notes progress in settling Ukraine crisis
Steve Witkoff emphasized that there is a lot of work to do with regard to security protocols for Ukraine
Read more
EU effectively stops issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the EU is also working on stricter restrictions aimed at reducing the number of Russians visiting EU countries
Read more
European Commission cannot impose ban on issuing visas to Russians — spokesman
Markus Lammert pointed out that, when necessary, the European Commission can take a tougher or more favorable position on the issuance of multiple-entry visas by individual countries, but it cannot dictate to the member states
Read more
Foreigners to apply for Russian citizenship on extract from order of dismissal from army
These requirements do not apply to Belarusian citizens
Read more
IMF funding for Kiev depends on 'reparation loan,' European Commission said
"Tapping Russia’s immobilized central bank assets to fund a reparation loan for Ukraine remains Brussels’ preferred option," Valdis Dombrovskis added
Read more
Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal
The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue"
Read more