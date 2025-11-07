Trump says Iran requesting US to lift sanctions

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Tehran is asking Washington to lift US sanctions against Iran, and the US administration is prepared to listen to the authorities of the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump has stated.

"And frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted," he said during a meeting with leaders of five Central Asian republics at the White House. "Iran has got very heavy US sanctions, and it makes it really hard for them to do what they'd like to be able to do. And I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it."

On February 4, Trump signed an executive order to restore Washington’s maximum pressure on Tehran. The document aims, among other things, to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons. It also provides for Washington to intensify efforts to reduce Iranian oil exports.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. The truce took effect on June 24.