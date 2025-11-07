Venezuela grateful to Russia for efforts to end tensions in Caribbean Sea — top diplomat

CARACAS, November 7. /TASS/. Caracas is grateful to Moscow for condemning the escalation of violence in the Caribbean Sea and trying to end tensions, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, the Bolivarian government thanks the sister nation of Russia for its continued efforts to condemn and de-escalate military threats in the Caribbean Sea, which directly target Venezuela," he wrote on Telegram.

The top Venezuela diplomat pointed out that Caracas "appreciates the solidarity of its Russian colleagues and constant communication with them amid the current situation." According to him, Venezuela calls for "respecting international law, the right to self-determination and national sovereignty."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on November 5 that US actions near Venezuela were creating an environment of heightened tensions, and "it’s the US alone that’s to blame for this." He stressed that Russia saw Washington’s military building up in the South Caribbean as unjustified. Ryabkov added that Moscow and Caracas remained in close contact, keeping "all communication channels open."