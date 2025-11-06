UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Syria’s interim president, interior minister

UNITED NATIONS, November 7. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution removing Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister in the transitional government Anas Khattab from UN sanctions lists.

Fourteen of the 15 members of the Security Council, including Russia, voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution, while China abstained.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that the resolution’s authors had been able to present a brief but comprehensive document. "The key thing is that the document the Council passed today reflects the interests and aspirations of the Syrian people," he said, adding: "We hope that the resolution adopted today will contribute to facilitating Syria’s reconstruction and development in the transitional period, which is difficult but very important for Damascus."