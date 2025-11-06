Diplomatic settlement to lead to progress in Ukraine, Russia — US envoy

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff believes that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine at a certain point will realize that the diplomatic settlement will allow them to move on to economic progress.

According to him, the US had "straightforward, blunt conversations with both sides about needing to take the chance." "And I am hopeful that in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, people will make bold leadership decisions and take that chance," the US envoy said at a business forum in Miami, Florida.

Earlier, Russia repeatedly pointed out at various levels that it is open to the diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that in order to ensure the Russians’ interests, it is necessary to address the underlying causes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly tried to accomplish.