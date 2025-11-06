US ready to cooperate with Nigeria to protect Christians — State Department

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. The United States government stands ready to work with the government of Nigeria to protect Christians and ensure security in the West African region, Newsweek reported quoting a representative of the State Department.

"We encourage the Government of Nigeria to do more to protect vulnerable Christians," the official said. "We look forward to continuing our engagement with the Government of Nigeria as we work to address shared security priorities and advance regional peace and stability."

Earlier, The New York Times quoted sources as saying that the African Command of the US Armed Forces (AFRICOM) had prepared, on behalf of the Pentagon, three combat plans against Islamist militants in Nigeria. It is assumed that the United States can provide support to the Nigerian government forces without the direct participation of American troops, either launch drone strikes against the Islamist positions, or deploy an aircraft carrier group with fighters and bombers in the Gulf of Guinea.

On November 1, President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare possible military measures against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria to protect Christians. Earlier, he claimed that Christians in Nigeria face an "existential threat" and promised to protect them. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump's accusations, saying that describing Nigeria as a country of religious intolerance does not meet reality and that such assessments do not take into account his government's efforts to protect religious and conscience freedoms for all Nigerians. According to him, Abuja maintains an open and active dialogue with Christian and Muslim leaders, and continues to respond to security challenges that threaten residents regardless of their religious affiliation.