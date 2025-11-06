MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk has appealed to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie to visit other Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs is Ukraine’s equivalent to a military enlistment office) in Ukraine in an effort to help free more mobilized individuals

The politician, who left the country due to persecution, made the statement on his Telegram channel, commenting on the incident involving Jolie’s driver.

"In this context, I will say only one thing: perhaps Angelina Jolie could tour other TRCs across Ukraine and secure the release of other people—priests, teachers, doctors. That would be a truly humanitarian mission, as she has already witnessed the situation and become entangled in it," he stated. "That’s why I urge Angelina Jolie to visit TRCs and help free other innocent people who will be sent to the front tomorrow."

Dmitruk also noted that after the detention of Jolie’s driver, it will be difficult for the authorities to declare that videos documenting TRC activities in Ukraine are fake.

The team of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, while visiting the Kherson Region, contacted Vladimir Zelensky’s office to secure the release of their driver from a local recruitment center, the pro-Russian underground resistance operating in the Kherson Region told TASS.