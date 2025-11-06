Turkey not to completely reject Russian S-400 missile defense systems — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Turkey’s authorities do not plan to completely abandon Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems as demanded by the US administration, the Bloomberg news agency said, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the Turkish authorities are willing to make compromises regarding the future use of these systems. Turkey has rejected Washington’s demand to completely cease using the Russian-made missile defense systems. Instead, Turkey has proposed to establish a "joint military mechanism" to oversee their use.

In 2017, Turkey purchased four S-400 missile defense systems from Russia for $2.5 billion. By October 2019, the Russian arms exporter, Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State Corporation), confirmed that the contract for delivering these systems had been completed. Following an agreement to supply a regiment of S-400s, Turkey was excluded from the US F-35 fighter jet program.