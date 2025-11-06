Trump's nuclear test talk is political theater, says US expert

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the potential resumption of nuclear weapons testing are political theater, a way to pander to his supporter base while puffing out America's chest to nations around the globe, American political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales told TASS.

"Trump’s talk about resuming nuclear weapons testing is classic Trump – he’s a showman and he takes advantage of every opportunity for a power play. He doesn’t like being one-upped by Russia, and when Moscow tests a delivery system, Trump’s instinct is, 'If they can do it, we can too,'" Gonzales said.

The expert noted these statements serve political purposes. "Flexing America’s military strength is exactly what his [Trump’s] supporters at home like to see and it sends a message abroad – especially to leaders like Venezuela’s [President Nicolas] Maduro – that Trump’s not backing down from anyone," Gonzales added.

He warned that US nuclear tests could trigger a new global arms race. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, meanwhile, has stayed measured. He reaffirmed that Russia still adheres to the Test-Ban Treaty and will only respond if the US moves first."

On November 5, Putin instructed key agencies including the Defense Ministry and security services to prepare proposals on the possible resumption of nuclear tests. This came in response to Trump having authorized the Pentagon to restart such tests, alleging that other countries were already conducting them. Trump didn't specify whether this included actual nuclear detonations.