Vucic, Zelensky agree on mutual support, maintaining open communication channels

BELGRADE, November 5. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, has coordinated the possibility of mutual support and discussed the development of relations between the two countries.

"An open and substantive conversation with Vladimir Zelensky took place regarding relations between Serbia and Ukraine, the European prospects of our countries, and the international agenda for the upcoming period," Vucic noted on his Instagram page (banned in Russia).

"We agreed that there is room for mutual support, and we will continue to work on this jointly. We agreed to maintain open channels of communication going forward," concluded the Serbian leader.

The telephone conversation between Vucic and Zelensky follows discussions surrounding the resumption of Serbian ammunition exports and their potential delivery to Ukraine. The head of the republic had previously stated that Serbia would continue sales of military products to preserve jobs but would strive to prevent their use in conflict zones.