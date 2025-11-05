Pope calls for detente between Venezuela, US through dialogue

VATICAN CITY, November 5. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV called for dialogue between the United States and Venezuela, Vatican News quoted him as telling reporters.

"I believe violence never brings victory. The key is to seek dialogue, to find fair ways to resolve the problems that may exist between countries," Vatican News said.

The pontiff also said that the truce in the Gaza Strip is extremely fragile and called for ensuring respect for the rights of all peoples.

Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling and has deployed large forces to the Caribbean region.

The New York Times said that US President Donald Trump ordered in October to stop all attempts to reach a diplomatic settlement of tensions with Venezuela. Trump publicly admitted on October 15 that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. However, he declined to say whether the CIA was authorized to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, who has repeatedly said that Venezuela is facing the most serious threat of invasion from the United States in the last 100 years.

As The Miami Herald reported, the US has decided to attack military installations in Venezuela in the coming days or even hours. Trump denied this. Experts point out that Trump is trying to oust Maduro and establish control over the country's energy.