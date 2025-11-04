Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at age 84

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Dick Cheney, who served as US Vice President in the administration of George W. Bush has died at the age of 84, the Punchbowl portal reported.

"Dick Cheney died at the age of 84, surrounded by his family," stated the politician's family in a declaration published by Sherman on his X social media page.

Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President for two terms (2001-2009), is believed to have potentially influenced the US entry into the Iraq War, CNN suggests in turn.

Richard Bruce Cheney was born on January 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary Cheney, and seven grandchildren.