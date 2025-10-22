Trump calls Putin’s proposal regarding New START a ‘very appropriate thing’

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump said he was `fine’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea regarding New START Treaty and called it a `very appropriate thing’.

"I think it's good. I think it's a very appropriate thing," he said.

On September 22, Putin announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Putin’s initiative will be viable only if the Americans refrain from steps derailing the existing parity in deterrence potentials. Any resumption of the arms control dialogue will depend on the US abandoning its anti-Russian policy, he explained.