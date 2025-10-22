Russia remains leading trade, investment partner for Kazakhstan — minister

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan views Russia as its leading investment and trade partner and data of the trade turnover between the two countries evidence that, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Ermek Kosherbaev said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia remains the leading trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. The mutual trade turnover volume was over $28 bln as of 2024 year-end. We provisionally look now at what we will have in this year. I think it will not be smaller," the minister said.

The two countries set the ambitious task of bringing the bilateral trade level to $30 bln, Kosherbaev said. "We should work as much as possible in this regard, intensify communications between our authorities, between the businesses, and eliminate obstacles on the path of developing these communications," he noted.