BEIJING, October 21. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to make any efforts to ensure a peaceful reunification with the island of Taiwan, but it will under no circumstances allow its secession, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

"China is ready to earnestly make every possible effort to achieve a peaceful reunification [with Taiwan], but it will never allow any individual or force to separate Taiwan," he stressed.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, when the remaining Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces, a position shared by the majority of countries, including Russia.