MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Kiev was set to lose in any military conflict with Moscow, as Russia is 10 times stronger, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov said in a podcast by Lurry Johnson as part of the media forum of the International Club of National Unity on the TASS website.

"I did not understand at all the then Kiev leadership, which was pushing the country to a conflict with Russia. It was unclear to me from the very beginning. With all the problems that exist in Russia, it is about 10 times stronger than Ukraine. That is, from the very beginning, any military conflict is doomed to defeat," he said.

Azarov said that Ukraine is receiving huge financial and technical assistance from the Western countries and the United States to continue the conflict - over the past three years alone, more than $350 billion have been allocated to Kiev.

"You may not understand these numbers so well, but I understand them very well. $350 billion is six Ukrainian annual budgets. That is, with this money, if it was provided for development, it would be possible to turn the whole of Ukraine into Switzerland. And what did this money go for? Destruction and murder," Azarov said.