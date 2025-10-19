NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. Ending the conflict in Ukraine will mean the loss of some territories for Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin’ is going to take something. I mean, they fought," he said in an interview with Fox News when asked if h thinks Russia would be ready to end the conflict without taking a significant part of Ukraine’s territory.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals are attained. According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, these coals can be achieved either through the special military operation or via talks. Among these goal are Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification, its neutral status and recognition of the realities on the ground, Putin said.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions acceded to Russia following referendums that were held there from September 23 through 27, 2022. Crimea and Sevastopol became part of Russia after the referendum that was held in March 2014 amid the state coup in Ukraine.