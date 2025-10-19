Israel says radicals violate Gaza ceasefire grossly

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army has confirmed the launch of new attacks on the Gaza Strip, explaining this by a response to the fire from Palestinian radicals, whom it accused of a "gross violation" of the ceasefire in the enclave.

According to the army, the radicals launched an anti-tank rocket and opened fire from small arms in the direction of the Israeli military, which, "in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, were engaged in dismantling the terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in the southern part of Gaza. These terrorists’ actions are a gross violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the Israel Defense Forces will respond toughly."

The army explained that in response to the actions of the radicals, the military began "to strike at this area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnels and other structures used for terrorist activities."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass and ordered them to "take decisive measures" against the radicals in Gaza, the office of the head of government said.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10.