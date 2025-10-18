Thousands gather in downtown Washington to protest against Trump’s policies

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. Thousands of people took to the streets in Washington to protest against policies of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The protestors, who gathered under the slogan No Kings, gathered in the city center and marched down Pennsylvania Avenue towards Capitol Hill. Among them were Congress members from the Democratic Party. National Guards were on duty, but a TASS correspondent saw no incidents that would require them to intervene.

On October 18, mass protests under the slogan No Kings are taking place across the country. Organizers plan to see at least 2,600 demonstrations in the United States on this day, making it the largest peaceful protest in modern American history. The previous No Kings protests took place on June 14, Trump's birthday and the day of the military parade in Washington. At least 2,100 protests took place in American cities, attracting approximately 5 million people.