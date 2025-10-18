Hamas to hand over bodies of two more hostages to Israel — statement

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas will hand over the bodies of two more Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross at 10:00 p.m. local time (coincides with Moscow time), according to a statement on the Telegram channel of the military wing of Hamas, the Izz Al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

"As part of the deal to exchange [Israeli hostages] for Palestinian prisoners, it has been decided to hand over the bodies of two captives [to medical personnel] at around 10:00 p.m.," the statement reads. The location of the handover and the names of hostages, whose bodies will be collected by the Red Cross, have not yet been announced.