Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. The Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will remain closed "until further notice," with the issue of its reopening to be considered after Hamas implements the terms of the agreement on the return of the remains of deceased hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu said the Rafah crossing will not be opened until further notice. Its reopening will be considered based on how Hamas fulfills its part in returning the hostages’ remains and implementing the agreed-upon framework," Netanyahu's office said.

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said earlier on Saturday that the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian Gaza Strip would reopen on October 20.