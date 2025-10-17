UN WFP scales up food deliveries to Gaza, but needs remain high — spokeswoman

GENEVA, October 17. /TASS/. Since the ceasefire was established, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has increased food deliveries to the Gaza Strip to 560 tons per day, but this remains insufficient to meet the needs of all residents in the Palestinian enclave, WFP Spokeswoman Abeer Etefa said.

"With a daily average of around 560 tons of food [supplies to Gaza] every day, we're still below what we need, but we're getting there," she said at a briefing in Geneva.

According to Etefa, since the ceasefire took effect on October 15, approximately 230 trucks carrying around 2,800 tons of food have arrived in Gaza. Deliveries continue through the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim checkpoints in the southern and central parts of the enclave.

Etefa noted that food distribution is currently taking place at five locations, while the target is 145 points. Achieving this would allow assistance to reach roughly 1.6 million residents in need.

The ceasefire followed indirect talks between delegations from Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey, which resumed on October 6. On October 9, the parties signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire officially came into force on October 10.