Israel committed to achieving all war objectives in Gaza — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Israel remains resolved to achieve all war objectives in the Gaza Strip, including the elimination of the armed formations of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during a state ceremony honoring those who fell in the fighting in Gaza.

"The struggle is not yet over, but one thing is clear: anyone who attacks us already knows they will pay a very high price for their aggression. We are determined to achieve a victory that will shape our lives for many years to come," he said.

"Our remarkable sons and daughters, who gave their lives in battle, are the foundation of Israel's revival. <...> They worked shoulder to shoulder to achieve all the war objectives, and we will indeed achieve all the war objectives," Netanyahu affirmed.

Speaking about the deceased hostages whose remains are still in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister emphasized that Israel seeks to "bring them all back, every last one."

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Trump announced that Israeli and Hamas representatives had agreed on the first step of the peace plan after negotiations. According to Trump, the agreement included the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line in Gaza.

On Monday, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh following the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave. According to al-Sisi’s office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump’s plan, including governance, infrastructure reconstruction, and a political settlement.