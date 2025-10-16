Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire regime on border

DOHA, October 16. /TASS/. The official representative of the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, claims that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire regime on the border between the two countries by shelling Afghan territory with mortars.

"Pakistani military violated the ceasefire on the border and shelled our territory with mortar rounds," he told the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera. As Mujahid noted, Kabul demands that Islamabad adhere to the agreements, otherwise it will "bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions." No information regarding casualties from the attack has been provided.

On October 15, Islamabad and Kabul reached a temporary agreement on a 48-hour ceasefire, which took effect at 1:00 p.m. GMT. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in the next two days, "both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."

Armed clashes on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed on Wednesday morning. According to PTV, the Pakistani army carried out a strike on terrorist positions in Afghanistan in response to an attack on checkpoints in the Kurram District of the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that 12 people had been killed and over 100 had suffered injuries. According to him, "early in the morning, Pakistani troops resumed attacks on Afghanistan" and "Afghan forces had to retaliate.".