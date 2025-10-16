Trump hopes next year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be his

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said jokingly that he counts on being awarded the Nobel Peace prize next year.

"I don’t think any [American] president stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months. Did I get a Nobel Prize? No," he said during a reception at the White House on Wednesday.

"Do you believe it? Even I said that’s impossible. But, it’s all right, I suspect that the next year will be better," he said, adding that he saved "maybe hundreds of millions of lives."

On October 10, the Nobel Committee awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado, an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.".