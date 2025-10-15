BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) has raised 50 billion pounds ($66.7 billion) in the last eight months, Britain’s Secretary of State for Defense John Healey told the contact group, which includes about 50 countries.

"In the last eight months, in that period that [German Defense Minister] Boris [Pistorius] and I, Germany and the UK, have taken over the leadership and chair of the UDCG, the group has successfully raised pledges of over 50 billion pounds for military aid to support Ukraine," Healey said.

Russia has repeatedly said that pumping up the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict.