Trump set to meet China’s Xi at APEC summit in South Korea — US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump still plans to meet one-on-one with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit, despite his recent remarks suggesting the opposite, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent shared.

"As far as I know, President Trump is a `go’ on that," the US finance chief said when asked whether a one-on-one between the two leaders at the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum to be hosted by the Republic of Korea at the turn of this month is still in the pipeline. "I think they have an excellent relationship," Bessent added, referring to Trump and Xi. "And this (trade war - TASS) didn’t really escalate [given] the level of trust between the two leaders," said Bessent at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum.

Bessent did not confirm that he will hold meetings with a Chinese delegation during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), running in Washington this week. "They are working level meetings," he explained.

On October 10, Trump announced that starting November 1, or possibly earlier, Washington will raise tariffs on Chinese products by 100% and introduce export control measures on software. As a result, the total US tariff rate on goods from China could reach 130%.