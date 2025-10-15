Hungary won’t bow to Brussels’ demands to abandon Russian oil and gas — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Hungary will not bow to pressure from EU leaders pushing it to abandon Russian energy supplies, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

"I regret to say it but my European brothers are really going crazy when it comes to energy," the foreign minister said, recalling that Hungary is being pressured to abandon Russian oil and gas.

"Now in Europe we are being forced by Brussels to replace cheap and reliable source of energy with more expensive and less reliable source," Szijjarto said, adding that for his country that "makes no sense."

"Safe supply to our country is the core issue of sovereignty. And once you are being forced to put the safety of supply of your country at risk your sovereignty is being challenged. We are not ready to ley our sovereignty be challenged," the minister said.

He stressed that for Hungary, energy supplies "will never be the issue of politics or ideology."

"We will always stick to our sovereign right to put together our national energy mix in a way that is helpful to our country. We will never let anyone put pressure on us to decide against our safety of supply," Szijjarto said.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.